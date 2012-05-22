FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anglo, Codelco seek court break to try talks-sources
May 22, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Anglo, Codelco seek court break to try talks-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO/LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Miner Anglo American and Chilean state miner Codelco have asked a Santiago court to suspend legal proceedings in order to explore the possibility of a negotiated end to a months long row over a disputed option agreement, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

One of the sources said the requested break in the court battle would last until June 22.

The two miners have been embroiled in an increasingly acrimonious spat over Codelco’s claim on a stake in Anglo American Sur - Anglo assets in Chile’s centre-south which include the enticing Los Bronces operation, potentially one of the world’s largest copper mines.

