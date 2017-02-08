CAPE TOWN Feb 8 Anglo American Platinum Chief Executive Chris Griffith, who appeared this week at a mining conference in a wheelchair, was injured by a Cape buffalo while on vacation, the company said on Wednesday.

"While Chris Griffith was on holiday he had an encounter with a buffalo and sustained injuries. He is back in the office and we are all wishing him a speedy recovery," Amplats said in a statement.

It gave no further details and did not say where the incident took place.

Cape buffalo are one of the most dangerous animals in Africa and are prized by hunters as they are in the so-called big game five, along with elephants, leopards, lions and rhinos. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Clarke)