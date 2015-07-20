FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Amplats still weighing disposal options, H1 earnings soar
#New Issues News
July 20, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's Amplats still weighing disposal options, H1 earnings soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Anglo American Platinum said on Monday it was still considering how to dispose of its Rustenburg and Union operations, which it plans to divest from.

“Currently both options for divestment - an Initial Public Offering (IPO) or a trade sale - are still being worked on, and whilst it remains practicable, both options will be kept open,” Amplats said in a statement accompanying the release of its first-half results. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
