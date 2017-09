JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American on Tuesday said it planned to sell Kumba Iron Ore as it posted a decline in full-year profit amid a plunge in commodity prices.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax fell 55 percent to $2.2 billion from $4.9 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing Tiisetso Motsoeneng)