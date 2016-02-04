Anglo American shares surge, briefly post record daily gain

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Shares in diversified miner Anglo American briefly posted their biggest ever one-day percentage gain on Thursday, with other mining stocks also climbing on the back of firmer metals prices and a fall in the dollar.

Anglo American shares at one point rose as much as 25.2 percent to a session high of 342.70 pence, before easing back slightly to stand 24.5 percent higher at 340.85 pence by 1537 GMT.

The stock’s previous biggest one-day gain was a 22.8 percent rise in November 2008.

Other mining stocks also jumped higher, boosted by stronger metals prices and a fall in the value of the U.S. dollar which made dollar-denominated commodities such as oil and metals more affordable for holders of other currencies.

Antofagasta was up 15.9 percent, Glencore rose 14.6 percent, while Rio Tinto gained 11.5 percent.

Anglo American was the best-performing stock on both Britain’s FTSE 100 and on the pan-European STOXX 600 index. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)