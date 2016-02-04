FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anglo American shares surge, briefly post record daily gain
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 4, 2016 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

Anglo American shares surge, briefly post record daily gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Shares in diversified miner Anglo American briefly posted their biggest ever one-day percentage gain on Thursday, with other mining stocks also climbing on the back of firmer metals prices and a fall in the dollar.

Anglo American shares at one point rose as much as 25.2 percent to a session high of 342.70 pence, before easing back slightly to stand 24.5 percent higher at 340.85 pence by 1537 GMT.

The stock’s previous biggest one-day gain was a 22.8 percent rise in November 2008.

Other mining stocks also jumped higher, boosted by stronger metals prices and a fall in the value of the U.S. dollar which made dollar-denominated commodities such as oil and metals more affordable for holders of other currencies.

Antofagasta was up 15.9 percent, Glencore rose 14.6 percent, while Rio Tinto gained 11.5 percent.

Anglo American was the best-performing stock on both Britain’s FTSE 100 and on the pan-European STOXX 600 index. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.