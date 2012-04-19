FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anglo American facing more problems at Minas-Rio
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

Anglo American facing more problems at Minas-Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Mining group Anglo American said on Thursday it faced further potential disruption to its $6 billion Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil, although it was hopeful of resuming construction activity on the site.

“We are currently in discussions about another legal interruption notification on a power transmission line licence, and we are confident construction activity on the line will resume soon,” chief executive Cynthia Carroll said in a statement at the company’s annual meeting.

Anglo American has already had seven legal interruptions to operations at the site.

