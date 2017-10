LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Anglo American PLC : * Executive says Codelco values land transferred at 400 million dollars,

value to Anglo only nominal * Executive says hopes deal with Codelco will lead to joint initiatives on Los

Bronces-Andina * Executive on Codelco deal - ”as a package we have done well for our

shareholders” * Executive says each party in deal will have pro-rata share of offtake