Anglo coal assets may gain allure after early progress

* Senior official says ‘commercial attractiveness’ beyond question

* May not fit Anglo American’s portfolio

BRUSSELS, May 12 (Reuters) - Anglo American has delivered its first coal from a longwall operation at its Grosvenor mine in Australia seven months ahead of schedule, it said on Thursday, news that could raise its chances of selling the asset.

Anglo American is aiming to cut its debt to $10 billion by selling $3-4 billion of assets in 2016, including its iron ore, coal and nickel units.

The Grosvenor metallurgical coal mine in the Bowen Basin of Queensland is regarded as among the best of Anglo American’s Australian coal operations and the firm is counting on it to push its asset sale programme forward, analysts say.

“While Grosvenor may not fit Anglo American’s strategic portfolio choices, its long-term commercial attractiveness is beyond question,” Seamus French, CEO of Bulk Commodities for Anglo American, said in a statement.

It said the project was delivered for $100 million below budget and in line with environmental obligations. Anglo will now step up production at Grosvenor and ship the coal to steel consumers across Asia.

At full capacity, the Grosvenor longwall mine is expected to produce 7.5 million tonnes that can be sold every year, with 3.2 million tonnes expected to be produced in 2016.

At full tilt, Grosvenor is expected to operate at an all-in sustaining unit cost of 110 Australian dollars ($81) per tonne.

Sources have previously said the firm’s metallurgical coal assets in Australia could be valued at about $1.5 billion.

Steel companies, including as Taiwan’s China Steel and India’s JSW Steel, have been mentioned by analysts as potential parties interested in buying Grosvenor assets.