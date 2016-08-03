FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Anglo American kicks off major new diamond mine in Canada
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Anglo American kicks off major new diamond mine in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Anglo American said on Wednesday the De Beers' Gahcho Kue mine, which it describes as the world's largest new diamond mine, in the Northwest Territories of Canada was expected to reach full commercial production early next year.

Output at the roughly $1 billion project will be an average of 4.5 million carats per year over its anticipated 13-year life.

"Starting the ramp up to production at Gahcho Kue - on time, on budget and in a challenging environment - is a remarkable achievement," De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver in a statement.

De Beers has a 51 percent stake in the Gahcho Kue joint venture with the rest held by Mountain Province Diamonds. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis in London and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.