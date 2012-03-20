FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AngloAmerican says wants to buy iron ore mines in Australia, Africa
March 20, 2012

AngloAmerican says wants to buy iron ore mines in Australia, Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH, March 20 (Reuters) - Anglo American said on Tuesday it was looking to acquire iron ore assets in Australia and Africa as it strives to increase its footprint in the sector.

“We are on the lookout for value-adding iron ore opportunities,” James Harman, head of business development for iron ore and coal for AngloAmerican told an industry conference, adding that Australia and Africa were its preferred locations.

AngloAmerican will be producing around 80 million tonnes of iron ore per year from its existing operations in Brazil and South Africa by 2014, Harman said.

