#Basic Materials
April 19, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

Anglo American still open to talks with Codelco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Anglo American Chairman John Parker said his group was still open to negotiating with Chilean miner Codelco to end a dispute between the two companies, and defended Anglo’s position over the matter.

“We’re acting within our contract and we’re acting responsibly,” Parker told shareholders at Anglo’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

“At the same time if someone wants to have a negotiation with us we will be happy to continue but so far that has not been possible.”

The two miners have been embroiled in an increasingly acrimonious spat over Codelco’s claim on a stake in Anglo American Sur - Anglo assets in Chile which include its Los Bronces operation.

Anglo also said it was expecting a decision from British competition authorities on a joint venture between its Tarmac UK unit and Lafarge’s British cement business in the first week of May.

