FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anglo American says final injunction on Minas-Rio project removed
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 21, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

Anglo American says final injunction on Minas-Rio project removed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American said an injunction on installing an electricity transmission line at its Minas-Rio iron ore project in Brazil has been removed, clearing away the final hurdle for the project.

A Brazilian court removed two injunctions in September, letting the company restart construction at the mine, which has a capacity of 26.5 million tonnes per year.

The removal of the final injunction on Friday will allow the company to install a 90 km (55 mile) electricity transmission line.

The project has faced a series of delays since it was bought for $5.5 billion from Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista’s MMX Mineracao e Metais in 2008.

The company raised the estimated cost of the Minas Rio project last month, telling investors it was unlikely to cost less than $8 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.