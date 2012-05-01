FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

UK regulator demands sales to OK Lafarge-Anglo JV

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Competition Commission has said miner Anglo American and cement maker Lafarge must sell “a significant portfolio of operations” for it to approve a planned joint venture which would otherwise damage competition.

The commission ruled in February the venture could damage competition in certain markets for construction materials.

It said on Tuesday the “extensive package of operations” the two need to sell include a cement plant, quarry and linked rail depot, a network of RMX plants, six aggregate quarries and two asphalt plants -- enough to allow a new competitor to enter the British market.

Lafarge said it welcomed the commission’s decision to approve the deal and said both it and Anglo American were “confident” the conditions could be met.

