9 months ago
Anglo American suspending operations at Chile-based Los Bronces Copper Mine
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 17, 2016 / 12:20 AM / 9 months ago

Anglo American suspending operations at Chile-based Los Bronces Copper Mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Anglo American said on Wednesday it was suspending all operations at its Los Bronces copper mine in central Chile after protesters seized installations at the mine earlier in the day.

Anglo American said in a statement that it had made the decision because "the conditions were not present to guarantee the safety of the workers or operate under the necessary standards."

The company said it was implementing an evacuation plan for the 1,500 workers at Los Bronces. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

