FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anglo American shares up on media report that CEO would be open to bids
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
September 2, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Anglo American shares up on media report that CEO would be open to bids

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Shares in global miner Anglo American rose almost 3 percent on Tuesday after Dow Jones reported that the company chief executive said he was open to a takeover approach.

Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani has flagged cost-cutting measures and asset sales to turn around the smallest of the leading diversified miners, shares of which have lagged those of its peers for years, but it remains a potential takeover target for its bigger rivals.

“Our job is to do a good job with the business, and at the end of the day, if somebody sees value, then there’s a conversation to be had ... I‘m not anti. I‘m very open. I‘m not scared by it,” Cutifani was quoted as saying by Dow Jones.

However, he added that such a deal is “not what we’re setting this business up for”.

Former Anglo chief executive Cynthia Carroll rejected a 2013 approach by Xstrata, which was taken over by miner and commodities trader Glencore last year, since when there has been repeated speculation about a possible Glencore bid.

Anglo American shares rose almost 3 percent to a session high of 15.89 pounds before easing to 15.61 pounds by 1611 GMT. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.