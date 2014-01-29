FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anglo American iron ore output rises, copper hits quarterly record
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 29, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Anglo American iron ore output rises, copper hits quarterly record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Anglo American ’s iron ore production rose more than expected in the fourth quarter, recovering from trouble at the division’s largest mine and copper output also rose to a quarterly record.

Iron ore was the largest contributor to Anglo’s profit in 2012 and the mining group said output at its key Kumba Iron Ore unit rose by 25 percent to 11.3 million tonnes in the fourth quarter from the same period a year earlier, when it was hit by a strike.

Copper, the second largest contributor to Anglo’s profit, also provided good news with production up 24 percent year-on-year to a quarterly record of 214,400 tonnes, driven by strong output at the Los Bronces mine, and higher grades at Collahuasi.

Equivalent refined platinum production increased by 25 percent to 520,300 ounces in the fourth quarter as a result of an increase in production from Mogalakwena, the company said.

An ongoing strike of platinum miners in South Africa is costing the company about 4,000 ounces of platinum production a day resulting in 100 million rand ($9.11 million) of lost revenue per day though.

In platinum Anglo is battling labour trouble but also a margins squeeze due to higher costs and lower prices.

Anglo, the fifth-largest diversified mining group, is wrestling with a turnaround effort under Chief Executive Mark Cutifani, after years of sector-lagging returns.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.