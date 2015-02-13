FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Anglo takes $3.9 bln writedown after commodity price slide
February 13, 2015 / 7:28 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Anglo takes $3.9 bln writedown after commodity price slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American took a $3.9 billion writedown on Friday, mainly on its Brazilian iron ore operations, due to weak commodity prices.

The company also posted a 25 percent drop in underlying operating profit for last year to $4.9 billion, in line with expectations.

Anglo warned last month of a likely charge on last year’s results and analysts had pencilled in about $2-3 billion. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Potter)

