BRIEF-Anglo American updates on strike at Rustenberg area ahead of disiplinary hearing
October 1, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Anglo American updates on strike at Rustenberg area ahead of disiplinary hearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Anglo American PLC : * Anglo American update re. platinum * Anglo American platinum is aware of increased tensions in the rustenburg area

over the weekend * Continuing to engage with authorities to provide increased level of security

in the affected areas * Employee attendance rate at the company’s rustenburg mining operations

remains below 20 percent * Employees on strike have been informed to be present at disciplinary hearings

to take place tomorrow * Will be left with no alternative but to dismiss all employees who do not

present themselves

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
