BRIEF-Amplats says to acquire assets from Atlatsa
#Market News
March 27, 2013 / 11:14 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Amplats says to acquire assets from Atlatsa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum Ltd : * Amplats says to acquire, mining assets from from Atlatsa for R1.7

billion * Amplats says will subscribe for 125 million new common shares in

Atlatsa for an aggregate price of R750 million * Amplats says atlatsa’s remaining debt owing to Anglo American

Platinum will be approximately R830 million * Says will provide Atlatsa with an additional debt facility of approximately

R720 million * Amplats says bokoni will be expanded to increase its mining operations from

100,000 tonnes per month to 160,000 tonnes per month * Amplats to sell 115,8 million Atlatsa common shares to Atlatsa

Holdings for R463 million

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
