CAPE TOWN Feb 7 Illegal miners have "largely been cleared" from AngloGold Ashanti's Obuasi mine in Ghana and the company can now explore a number of options for the asset including its possible sale or redevelopment, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"The military have done it without any injury or loss of life," Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, told Reuters on the sidelines of an African mining conference. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)