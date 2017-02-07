RPT-COLUMN-Nickel market doubles up on political uncertainty: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 7 Last month Indonesia rocked the nickel market. This month it is the turn of the Philippines.
CAPE TOWN Feb 7 Illegal miners have "largely been cleared" from AngloGold Ashanti's Obuasi mine in Ghana and the company can now explore a number of options for the asset including its possible sale or redevelopment, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"The military have done it without any injury or loss of life," Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, told Reuters on the sidelines of an African mining conference. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Global miner BHP Billiton said on Tuesday that it plans to halt production at its Chile-based Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, after unionized workers initiate a strike scheduled to begin on Thursday.
