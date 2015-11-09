UPDATE 1-AngloGold loses output over safety issues in South Africa

(Recasts with safety concerns)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti said on Monday it lost 47,000 ounces in production in South Africa during the three months to the end of September because of government mandated safety stoppages in a quarter in which five of its miners died on the job.

This was a serious set back for a company which managed to post two fatality-free quarters last year.

In its global operations, Africa’s top bullion producer still managed to produce 974,000 ounces, beating guidance of 900,000 to 950,000 ounces.

But safety in South Africa, where labour unions have grown increasingly militant over a range of issues including worker well being, and where the government has been pushing for “zero harm” in mining, will be a concern.

The company said production at its Mponeng mine west of Johannesburg - which is the world’s deepest, extracting gold 4 km (2-1/2 miles) beneath the surface - “was most affected by fatalities.”

Chief Executive Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan - who goes by the name Venkat - told a media conference call that the issue was “non-compliance to standards” and the company had stopped some operations itself to make safety checks.

“The impact was not concentrated in one particular mine, it was in more than one mine,” Venkat said.

Overall, AngloGold swung to a loss in the third quarter because of lower gold prices, tax effects and write-offs, highlighting the challenges faced by bullion producers in the face of depressed prices and rising costs.

The company posted an adjusted headline loss of $52 million in the three months to the end of September, compared with earnings of $26 million in the previous quarter. Headline earnings, which strip out certain one-off items, are the main profit measure in South Africa. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Ed Davies)