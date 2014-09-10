FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anglogold Ashanti says to restructure international operations
September 10, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Anglogold Ashanti says to restructure international operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd :

* Proposes corporate restructure and capital raising

* Has applied for, and has received, approval from South African Reserve Bank (“SARB”) to restructure its international mining operations under a new UK holding company (“NEWCO”)

* NEWCO intends to seek premium listing on London Stock Exchange, an inward listing on Johannesburg Stock Exchange and a listing of american depositary receipts (“ADR”) on New York Stock Exchange

* NEWCO would hold Anglogold Ashanti’s portfolio of gold production and exploration assets located outside South Africa

* Anglogold Ashanti intends to partially demerge 35 pct of NEWCO to its shareholders and would initially retain a 65 pct controlling interest

* NEWCO board would be chaired by Michael Kirkwood

* Company is potentially targeting gross proceeds from contemplated rights issue in order of approximately $2.1 billion in order to be able to pursue restructuring

* Financial advisers on transaction and proposed capital raising UBS AG and Goldman Sachs International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
