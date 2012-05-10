UPDATE 1-AngloGold Ashanti Q1 earnings up, beat expectations

(Adds detail)

JOHANNESBURG, May 10 - Africa’s biggest gold miner AngloGold Ashanti posted first-quarter earnings Thursday that exceeded expectations as it cashed in on a higher gold price, improved margins and a $90 million net tax credit.

Production fell 6 percent to 981,000 ounces after safety stoppages sliced in South Africa about 76,000 ounces in the first three months of the year. This meant it missed its initial guidance of 1.03 million ounces for the first quarter.

But AngloGold, which gets 40 percent of its global output from South Africa, maintained its full year production target of between 4.3 million and 4.4 million ounces of gold.

Adjusted headline earnings per share were 46 percent higher at 111 U.S. cents in January to March from 76 cents in the previous quarter.

The company declared a first-quarter dividend of 100 South African cents a share.