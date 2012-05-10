UPDATE 2-S.African gold miners cash in for now on tax changes

* Output down but earnings up on tax credit

* Shares sharply higher (Recasts, adds details)

By Sherilee Lakmidas

JOHANNESBURG, May 10 - South African gold producers such as AngloGold Ashanti have boosted less-than-sparkling March quarter earnings with tax credits, lifting their share prices as investors focus on the short-term gain rather than the sector’s long-term pain.

Reflecting a change in the formula used to tax gold mining companies in South Africa, the credits have hidden the impact of falling production related to a government safety drive and a lower rand gold price on the bottom line of companies whose earnings have surprised on the upside.

AngloGold, Africa’s largest gold producer, became the latest company to reap extra profits from the changes, unveiling sharply higher earnings for the March quarter on Thursday which exceeded analyst expectations. This followed a similar showing from smaller rival Harmony Gold.

“Obviously the tax adjustment has been very helpful and we thank the government for taking a long-term open view of its taxation strategy,” AngloGold chief executive Mark Cutifani said during a conference call with journalists.

As from April, South Africa’s marginal tax rate applicable to gold mining companies dropped from 43 percent to 34 percent.

AngloGold, which now gets 35 percent of its global output from South Africa, said this had resulted in the effective tax rate for the group falling to 32 percent.

Analysts said companies were benefiting in this quarter from once-off deferments and in the future, while their tax rates would be lower for now, they would not get such a big one-off lift to their bottom lines.

“I think the deferred tax is a once-off impact, a once-off boost, that’s all,” said David Davis, mining investment analyst at SBG Securities.

And in the longer run the ruling African National Congress is also considering higher taxes on the sector.

AngloGold reported adjusted headline earnings of 111 U.S. cents a share from 76 U.S. cents in the previous quarter. A Reuters poll of 7 analysts had forecast 66.9 cents.

Excluding the 24 cents that can be attributed to the $90 million tax credit, the company’s earnings would have been 87 cents a share.

In late trade on Thursday, AngloGold’s share price was 3.63 percent higher at 217.97 rand while Harmony had added 3.37 percent -- moves that could not be explained by the spot bullion price which was only slightly up on the day.

PRODUCTION LOWER ACROSS INDUSTRY

“Being non-cash items, the tax credits say nothing about the underlying operations. What is really concerning is the hit these companies are taking due to safety stoppages,” said Imara SP Reid analyst Percy Takunda.

The industry still has challenges and analysts had expected much lower earnings as output fell on the safety stops and from a lower gold price in South African rand during the quarter.

While the dollar price had risen, the appreciation of the rand against the greenback hits the bottom line of South African operations because their cost base is in the domestic currency.

Production across the gold sector continued to fall in the first three months of 2012 with the government maintaining a safety campaign that has seen a surge of inspections and operational stoppages for violations.

AngloGold’s production dropped 12 percent to 981,000 ounces in the first quarter compared to the previous one, missing its initial guidance of 1.03 million ounces. But it maintained its full year production target of between 4.3 million and 4.4 million ounces of gold.

Takunda said the company’s diversification out of South Africa saved it from reporting a massive fall. “Production at AngloGold’s South African operations was down 24 percent quarter on quarter.” ($1 = 8.0295 South African rand) (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Jon Loades-Carter)