JOHANNESBURG, July 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s AngloGold Ashanti halted operations at its Savuka mine after the body of a worker was found in a gully on Saturday morning, the company said in a statement.

AngloGold, Africa’s biggest gold miner, said it was treating the death as an occupational accident pending an inspection scheduled for Monday. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by James Jukwey)