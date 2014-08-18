BRIEF-Anglo Pacific says signs agreement with Kestrel Coal

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Anglo Pacific Group

* Has entered into an agreement with Kestrel Coal Pty Ltd, and its Kestrel mine joint venturers, relating to provision of information in respect of Kestrel coal mine in Queensland, Australia

* Expects approximately 43 pct of production from Kestrel to be within our royalty lands for H2 2014

* Expect minimal royalty income from Kestrel during period H1 2015, but Anglo Pacific Management expects a substantial recovery thereafter as Rio Tinto mines more coal within our royalty lands