Angola launches US$1.5bn 10-year bond at a yield of 9.5%
November 4, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Angola launches US$1.5bn 10-year bond at a yield of 9.5%

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Angola will issue a US$1.5bn 10-year bond at a yield of 9.5%, according to a source.

That compares with guidance of 9.75% area and initial price thoughts of 10% area set earlier on Wednesday.

The orderbook closed in excess of US$7bn.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and ICBC International are running the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price later today.

Angola is rated Ba2 by Moody’s and B+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Gareth Gore)

