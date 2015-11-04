Angola launches US$1.5bn 10-year bond at a yield of 9.5%

LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Angola will issue a US$1.5bn 10-year bond at a yield of 9.5%, according to a source.

That compares with guidance of 9.75% area and initial price thoughts of 10% area set earlier on Wednesday.

The orderbook closed in excess of US$7bn.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and ICBC International are running the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price later today.

Angola is rated Ba2 by Moody’s and B+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Gareth Gore)