Angola's Dos Santos replaces finance and construction ministers

LISBON, May 6 (Reuters) - Angola’s President Jose Eduardo dos Santos replaced the country’s finance and construction ministers on Monday in the first cabinet re-shuffle since he led his MPLA party to a large election win last August.

The president has promoted Armando Manuel, who had until now served as his secretary for economic affairs, to replace Carlos Alberto Lopes as the finance minister of Africa’s No.2 oil producer, the presidency said a statement without giving any reasons for the re-shuffle. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Jon Hemming)