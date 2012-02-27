FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angola cbank leaves key interest rate at 10.25 pct
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 6 years

Angola cbank leaves key interest rate at 10.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Angola’s central bank left its the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent on Monday, the bank said in a statement.

The benchmark rate was introduced last October to help the economy attain price stability, boost household savings and guide monetary policy.

The central bank did not provide a year-on-year consumer inflation figure for January, but said month-on-month inflation braked to 0.73 percent from 1.73 percent in December. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas, editing by Xola Potelwa)

