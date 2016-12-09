FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Angola does not need FX devaluation at present -cenbank governor
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 9, 2016 / 3:05 PM / 8 months ago

Angola does not need FX devaluation at present -cenbank governor

Karin Strohecker

3 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Angola does not need to devalue its currency at the moment but will work on measures to lessen the gap between the formal and informal exchange rates, central bank governor Valter Filipe da Silva told Reuters.

Angola's economy has been suffering from the drop in crude prices and an acute hard currency crunch, fuelling a thriving black market for the currency of Africa's second largest oil exporter after Nigeria.

The bank currently quotes the kwanza at around 165 per dollar, although the currency typically trades at much weaker levels in the black market.

The kwanza devalued by more than 30 percent last year and in January was allowed another 15 percent weakening to 155 after which it has slipped gradually lower.

Speaking to the sidelines of a meeting at think-tank Chatham House on Thursday, da Silva said policymakers had needed to focus first on stabilising hard-currency availability for food, medicine and raw material imports, then on managing the monetary base but also on synchronising fiscal and monetary policy.

"What we will do this month in the monetary policy committee of the central bank is to discuss the matter," said da Silva, speaking in Portuguese.

"But ... because we are having a very positive monetary policy, the inflation rate is slowing, the differential gap is narrowing - therefore, we understand that it isn't necessary at this moment to devalue the currency," said da Silva.

In November, the central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 16 percent, citing slowing price increases. Inflation rose by 2.14 percent in September month-on-month, but that was a slowdown from the more than 4 percent increase in July.

Speaking about recent oil price rises, da Silva said it was more important for the southern African country to concentrate on overhauling the state oil firm Sonangol.

"It is evident that this rise in oil prices may not be structural. More important for Angola is that the country does profound work in restructuring Sonangol - what is taking place is positive and should reduce the cost of oil exploration."

Isabel Dos Santos, daughter of Angolan President Jose Dos Santos, took over as CEO of the state energy giant in June and has pledged to spin off non-core investments such as banking and real estate and to focus on the bottom line. (Additional reporting by Herculano Coroado in Luanda; editing by Mark Heinrich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.