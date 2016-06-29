FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Africa's Standard Bank fined $800 by Angola's cbank over forex violations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

South Africa's Standard Bank fined $800 by Angola's cbank over forex violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, June 29 (Reuters) - Standard Bank's Angolan unit was fined $800 by the central bank for foreign exchange violations but the South African lender said on Wednesday it had not breached any rules.

Angola's central bank said on Tuesday it will sanction seven financial institutions for failing to comply with foreign exchange rules, but did not elaborate.

"Standard Bank is of the view that it has not transgressed or misinterpreted the framework for implementation of foreign exchange resources and will defend its position," the bank said in an emailed response to questions by Reuters.

Angola's Banco Angolano de Investimento (BAI) said it was fined 683,222 kwanza ($4,139), while Banco Sol said it was asked to pay a 277,776 kwanza penalty. ($1 = 165.0600 kwanzas) (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.