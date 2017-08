LUANDA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Angola's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 16 percent, it said on Thursday, citing falls in headline inflation.

Prices in the continent's largest oil producer increased at a quicker pace month-on-month in November, rising 2.13 percent compared with 1.79 percent in October.

But they were down from a peak of 4 percent in July. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by John Stonestreet)