UPDATE 2-Angola cenbank says banks must improve lending practices

* Angola to hit 9 pct inflation goal in 2013 -cenbank

* Banks must improve loan evalution, collection - governor

* One bank CEO blames late payments by state to firms

* Industry chief says taxes leave little room to repay loans

By Shrikesh Laxmidas

LUANDA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Angola is reducing the cost of borrowing by meeting its inflation goals but the country’s banks need to improve their lending practices to rein in a surge in bad loans, senior central bank officials said on Thursday.

Angola, which is Africa’s biggest oil producer after Nigeria, has earned praise from global lending and rating agencies for cutting inflation to single digits from around 15 percent in early 2011.

The country has posted rapid growth since the end of a civil war in 2002, attracting foreign players such as Africa’s top lender Standard Bank and Portugal’s BES and Banco BPI. London-listed Standard Chartered is set to join them soon.

Central bank Deputy Governor Antonio Andre Lopes told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference that Angola is “perfectly convinced” it can meet a goal of ending 2013 with inflation at 9 percent, thanks to exchange rate stability and stable import prices.

Lower inflation has contributed to cutting the cost of loans in an economy that needs funds to diversify from oil output, central bank Governor Jose de Lima Massano told the conference.

He warned, however, that while the concession of credit jumped 26 percent last year in a booming economy, bad loans nearly doubled to 11 percent of overdue loans last year from 5.7 percent in 2011.

A report on the Angolan banking sector published by global consultancy firm Deloitte on Thursday showed provisions for bad loans soared 42 percent last year, contributing to a slump of over a third in the sector’s net profits as a whole.

Massano said a separate study by the central bank revealed weaknesses shown by banks in accompanying the use of loans, and shortfalls at the units responsible for recovering overdue credit. He added there were concerns about how credit requests were evaluated.

He said, however, that companies taking loans also need to ensure they have ready and appropriate accounts information to maintain healthy links with the banks.

Jose Severino, head of the Angolan Industry Association, said bad loans also rose due to a heavy tax burden on companies that often left them little cashflow room to repay debts.

Fernando Teles, chief executive of BIC Angola, the country’s fourth-largest lender, told reporters the state’s delay in paying debts to private companies also weighed on credit books.

“The state this year only started paying private companies from the middle of the year, and even then very little, and that has resulted in a drop in loan concessions as many companies are already indebted,” he said.