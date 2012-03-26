FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angola leaves benchmark interest rate at 10.25 pct
March 26, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 6 years ago

Angola leaves benchmark interest rate at 10.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, March 26 (Reuters) - Angola’s central bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the second straight month, the bank said after a meeting of its monetary policy committee on Monday.

It bank added in a statement that the committee’s decision was based on an analysis of macroeconomic indicators, domestic and overseas outlooks and Angola’s targets, especially that of ending 2012 with consumer inflation at 10 percent.

The benchmark rate was introduced last October to help the economy attain price stability, boost household savings and guide monetary policy in Angola, which is Africa’s second-largest oil producer after Nigeria. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Dan Grebler)

