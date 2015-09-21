FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Angola joins global chemical weapons body
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 21, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

Angola joins global chemical weapons body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Angola will join the chemical weapons non-proliferation body in The Hague, leaving only four countries that have not become members, the organisation said on Monday.

Angola will become the 192nd state to sign up to the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention, which prohibits the development, use and stockpiling of all toxic agents for warfare.

“I hope that the few remaining countries outside the convention - Egypt, Israel, North Korea and South Sudan - will follow suit quickly to join the global consensus against these terrible weapons,” said Director-General Ahmet Üzümcü.

Angola’s membership will start on Oct. 16.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013 for its work in ridding Syria of its poison stockpile. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.