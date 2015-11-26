FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African bank to halt dollar supplies to Angola
November 26, 2015

South African bank to halt dollar supplies to Angola

LUANDA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) said on Thursday it will stop supplying Angolan banks with U.S. dollars from Nov. 30, a move that could pile pressure on the oil exporter’s ailing kwanza currency.

The decision to terminate dollar sales comes after a U.S. bank said it would discontinue supplying RMB with dollars for onward distribution to Angola, the division of FirstRand Bank Ltd said in a statement.

It did not name the U.S. bank or say why it no longer wanted to trade dollars with Angola. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

