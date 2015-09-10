FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Angola's currency at record low after central bank devaluation
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Angola's currency at record low after central bank devaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Angola’s currency fetched a record low on the interbank market on Thursday after a devaluation by the central bank, dipping to 130.442 to the dollar from 126.411, according to the bank’s web site.

Angola, Africa’s second largest crude producers, has been hit hard by a sharp fall in oil prices. Currencies across the continent have been hammered by a broad-based slump in commodity prices.

The black market rate for the Angolan kwacha is much lower, around 220 to the dollar, and the central bank held a dollar auction recently where it accepted a rate of 149.870/dlr. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.