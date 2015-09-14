FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angola's central bank further devaluates kwanza
#Financials
September 14, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

Angola's central bank further devaluates kwanza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Angola further devalued its currency to 135.374 to the dollar on Monday from the previous 130.442, the central bank said in a statement.

Angola, Africa’s second largest crude producer, has been hit hard by a sharp fall in oil prices. Currencies across the continent have been hammered by a broad-based slump in commodity prices.

The black market rate for the Angolan kwanza is much lower at around 240 to the dollar.

Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia

