Angola's central bank further devaluates kwanza

LUANDA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Angola further devalued its currency to 135.374 to the dollar on Monday from the previous 130.442, the central bank said in a statement.

Angola, Africa’s second largest crude producer, has been hit hard by a sharp fall in oil prices. Currencies across the continent have been hammered by a broad-based slump in commodity prices.

The black market rate for the Angolan kwanza is much lower at around 240 to the dollar.