LUANDA, June 23 Angola's central bank will not
consider devaluing the kwanza currency or introducing changes to
the exchange rate regime, the governor of the bank said on
Friday, as Africa's number two oil producer struggles with
shortages of foreign currency.
Bank of Angola Governor Valter Filipe da Silva said the
stability of the financial system relied on controlling interest
rates and taming runaway inflation, which has soared to over 40
percent.
"That is why we understand and will continue to reaffirm
that at this moment there is no need to alter the exchange rate
or devalue the national currency," da Silva told journalists
following a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana)