FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Angola appoints new central bank governor
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 18, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

Angola appoints new central bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Angola’s President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has replaced central bank Governor Jose de Lima Massano with Jose Pedro de Morais, the official news agency Angop said on its website.

The agency did not give a reason for the replacement of Massano, one of Angola’s most respected bankers, who was appointed in October 2010 for an unspecified period.

Angola’s kwanza has weakened alongside the currencies of other oil-exporting countries, hitting an all-time low of 103.20 against the dollar earlier this month, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Angola is Africa’s second-largest oil producer, and relies on crude exports for over 95 percent of its foreign exchange earnings. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.