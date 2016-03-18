FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angola's yellow fever death toll rises to 158 - WHO
March 18, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Angola's yellow fever death toll rises to 158 - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, March 18 (Reuters) - A yellow fever outbreak in Angola that began late last year has killed 158 people, up from 50 a month ago, as deaths from the disease transmitted by mosquitoes accelerate, a World Health Organisation official said on Friday.

There has also been an increase in malaria, cholera and chronic diarrhoea in Luanda and other cities, partly due to a breakdown in sanitation services and rubbish collection, health officials say. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

