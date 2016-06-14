FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says Angola needs fiscal prudence in run-up to 2017 elections
June 14, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

IMF says Angola needs fiscal prudence in run-up to 2017 elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, June 14 (Reuters) - Angola needs to maintain fiscal prudence in the run-up to the 2017 elections, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) team said on Tuesday after a visit to the oil producing country.

"The significant fiscal effort carried out last year was a very important step to assuage fiscal and public debt sustainability concerns," Ricardo Velloso, who led the team to sub-Saharan Africa's third biggest economy, said in a statement.

"However, further steps are still needed to reduce vulnerabilities, and maintaining fiscal prudence in the run-up to the 2017 elections will be critical." (Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)

