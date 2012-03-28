Angola confident IMF to release final loan tranche

* IMF to decide on last part of $1.4 bln loan Wednesday

* Rights groups urge IMF to block due to “missing funds”

* Oct IMF report asked gov’t to explain $32 bln discrepancy

By Shrikesh Laxmidas

LUANDA, March 28 (Reuters) - Angola’s government is confident the International Monetary Fund’s board will on Wednesday approve the release of the final tranche of its $1.4 billion loan agreed in 2009, Finance Minister Carlos Alberto Lopes said.

“So far we have no indications that say the program will not be evaluated as a success, no information that said that the final tranche will not be released,” Lopes told reporters. “The meeting will be based on the sixth and final review (conducted in January),” he added.

But rights groups earlier on Wednesday wrote to IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde asking the fund’s executive board to withhold the final tranche until the Angolan government improves transparency on how it uses public funds. They also urged the government explain a $32 billion discrepancy in public funds thought to be linked to the state oil company, Sonangol.

Angola has already received around $1.2 billion of the loan and Lopes said he expects the approval of the final tranche to be decided at a meeting of the IMF’s board.

Africa’s second largest oil producer after Nigeria, Angola was forced to ask for the loan in 2009 during a balance of payments crisis caused by a slump in crude prices in the second half of the previous year.

The IMF has mostly praised Angola’s efforts during the program, especially a monetary policy that has curbed inflation, boosted foreign exchange reserves and kept the kwanza currency stable.

A report published by the fund in October raised alarm, saying it had identified a discrepancy of $32 billion in government funds thought to be linked to Sonangol and spent or transferred from 2007-10.

Lopes did not comment on the matter, but the Angolan government has previously denied the funds are missing and said the discrepancy resulted from insufficient record-keeping.

After the fund’s review mission in January, the IMF said that it expects the government to be able to explain a large part of the discrepancy as it relates to operations undertaken by Sonangol for the government, financed out of oil revenues but not recorded in budgetary accounts.

President Jose Eduardo dos Santos’ government has long been accused of mismanaging the country’s oil revenues, and doing too little to fight widespread graft and poverty.

New-York based Human Rights Watch urged the government to explain the missing funds which it said should have been used to benefit millions or Angolans.

“We firmly believe that disbursing the remaining funds ... would send the message that the IMF is willing to provide substantial financing to the government of Angola even though it has not adequately accounted for tens of billions of dollars in public funds,” it said in the letter to Lagarde. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas, Editing by Gary Crosse)