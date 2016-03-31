FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's JBIC, SMBC provide finance for Angola-Brazil underwater cable
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Japan's JBIC, SMBC provide finance for Angola-Brazil underwater cable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUANDA, March 31 (Reuters) - The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) said on Thursday it had signed a loan agreement with Angola’s state-run development bank to finance the construction of an optical submarine cable system between Angola and Brazil.

“This project will lay the world’s first optical submarine cable across the South Atlantic, directly linking the African continent to South America,” JBIC said in a statement.

“The optical submarine cable is then planned to be linked to the U.S.-bound submarine cable under construction at the landing station in Brazil, building a vast communications network spanning from Angola to North America via South America.”

The 6,200 km (3,850 mile) system will be manufactured and laid by NEC Corp (NEC) on behalf of Angola Cables S.A, an Angolan telecom operator.

JBIC said the $109.7 million loan will be co-financed with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). Of that, JBIC will provide $65.8 million, SMBC the rest.

Oil-rich Angola, Africa’s third-largest economy, and Brazil are both Portuguese-speaking and have close cultural and economic links. (Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Lrry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.