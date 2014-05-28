Angola LNG shutdown to last until mid-2015

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - The Angola liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project is expected to resume production in mid-2015 following a rupture on a flare line that forced it to shut down, a spokesman for the Chevron-led project said.

“Following investigation into the incident that took place at the plant in Soyo on 10 April 2014, Angola LNG will pull forward a planned shutdown to allow its contractor Bechtel to both correct items from the incident and - in parallel - address plant capacity issues,” the spokesman said.

It is expected that this work will continue into next year, with the plant anticipated to restart in mid 2015, he added.