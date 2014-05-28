FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angola LNG shutdown to last until mid-2015
May 28, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Angola LNG shutdown to last until mid-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - The Angola liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project is expected to resume production in mid-2015 following a rupture on a flare line that forced it to shut down, a spokesman for the Chevron-led project said.

“Following investigation into the incident that took place at the plant in Soyo on 10 April 2014, Angola LNG will pull forward a planned shutdown to allow its contractor Bechtel to both correct items from the incident and - in parallel - address plant capacity issues,” the spokesman said.

It is expected that this work will continue into next year, with the plant anticipated to restart in mid 2015, he added.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Keiron Henderson

