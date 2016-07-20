FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Angola's LNG export plant shuts down for planned testing -trade sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Angola's LNG export plant shuts down for planned testing -trade sources

Oleg Vukmanovic

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 20 (Reuters) - Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility has been shut down until mid- to late-August for a planned phase of testing and maintenance before ramping back up to full capacity, trade sources said.

Angola's recently refurbished plant reopened in early June after it was shut down in April 2014 to fix design flaws.

Since then it has exported four cargoes, while traders had expected it to pump out six to nine shipments before shutting down for a final phase of tests.

The Chevron-led project should ramp-up toward full export capacity once it is back in operation by September, traders said.

Angola LNG did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.