5 months ago
UPDATE 1-Angola trims May crude exports to boost OPEC compliance
March 27, 2017 / 4:38 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Angola trims May crude exports to boost OPEC compliance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds OPEC compliance)
    LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Angola's state-run Sonangol has
taken two cargoes out of its planned May exports in a move to
boost its compliance with an OPEC deal to curb production, an
oil trader familiar with Angolan loading plans said on Monday.
    A revised loading programme showed the country's exports
were now set at 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) from 52
cargoes, down from 1.67 million bpd from 54 cargoes initially. 
    The source said the two cargo loadings removed and pushed
into June were an end-month Dalia that was with Sonangol and a
Cabinda that was set to load with ENI.
    Under the deal with the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other nations, Angola agreed to
cut 78,000 bpd from a reference production level of 1.751
million bpd.
    So far this year, Angola's production and exports have been
well below the target but several fields are coming into
production or ramping up, including Chevron's Mafumeira
Sul and Eni's West Hub and East Hub projects.  
    
 Grade      May cargoes  BPD        April cargoes  BPD
 Cabinda    6            184,000    5              158,000
 CLOV       5            161,000    6              190,000
 Dalia      6            184,000    7              222,000
 Girassol   4            129,000    4              133,000
 Hungo      3            92,000     2              63,000
 Kissanje   3            92,000     4              127,000
 Mondo      2            61,000     2              63,000
 Nemba      5            153,000    6              190,000
 Pazflor    3            92,000     2              63,000
 Plutonio   3            97,000     3              100,000
 Saturno    6            184,000    5              158,000
 Saxi       1            31,000     2              63,000
 Sangos     2            61,000     2              63,000
 Gimboa     1            31,000     0              0
 Palanca    0            0          1              33,000
 Olombendo  2            61,000     2              63,000
            52           1,613,000  53             1,691,000
 
 (Reporting by Libby George; editing by David Clarke)

