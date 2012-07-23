FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total lifts force majeure on Angolan oil grade
July 23, 2012 / 4:48 PM / in 5 years

Total lifts force majeure on Angolan oil grade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 23 (Reuters) - Oil major Total has lifted a force majeure on its loadings of Angolan Girassol crude oil following a production glitch last week, trade sources said on Monday.

Total declared force majeure, a legal clause that allows a company to miss shipments due to circumstances beyond its control, early last week due to a technical problem on the offshore platform, the sources said.

Still, lower than expected production has led to delays of around 2-3 days to loading programmes, they added. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)

