REFILE-UPDATE 1-Angola oil exports rise to 1.77 mln bpd in January-list
#Market News
November 18, 2014 / 1:59 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Angola oil exports rise to 1.77 mln bpd in January-list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word from headline)

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Angola is set to export 1.77 million barrels per day of crude oil in January, up from 1.60 mln bpd in December, a provisional shipping list showed on Tuesday.

The oil from the OPEC member, and Africa’s second largest exporter, will be shipped on 57 vessels, the shipping list showed.

Exports of Cabinda, Girassol, Palanca, Saturno, Hungo, and Plutonio were set to be higher in January than December, while Dalia exports were lower.

Stronger supply of West African crude oil will put further pressure on crude oil futures prices at a time of ample global supply and fragile demand growth.

Traders are awaiting Nigerian crude oil exports lists for January, expected to start emerging this week.

Crude grade Cargoes Barrels per day* Cabinda 6 184,000 Girassol 4 129,000 Palanca 0 0 Nemba 7 215,000 Saturno 6 184,000 Dalia 6 184,000 Hungo 5 153,000 Mondo 1 31,000 Kissanje 4 123,000 Saxi 2 61,000 Pazflor 6 183,000 Plutonio 5 161,000 CLOV 5 161,000 Gimboa 0 0 TOTAL 57 1,770,000 (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

