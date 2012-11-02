FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2012 / 8:25 AM / in 5 years

Chevron declares force majeure at Angolan oil terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron said on Friday that its Angolan subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company had declared force majeure at the Kuito offshore oil terminal on October 29, without giving a reason.

“The Kuito operation is currently undergoing a planned turnaround, and we do not anticipate any resulting production impacts from this action,” a company spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Chevron is one of the west African country’s top producers and typically loads two 920,000 barrel cargoes a month from its Kuito platform.

